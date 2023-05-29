Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Cap of $224.45 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $12.82 or 0.00045552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $224.45 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00120802 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00030790 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000850 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001023 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000862 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000160 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.