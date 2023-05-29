Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $28,153.26 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $545.80 billion and approximately $15.38 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $28,153.26 on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.19 or 0.00412711 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00118418 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00024800 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000444 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,386,700 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
