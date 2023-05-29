BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Up 27.0% in May

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIMI International Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIMI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BIMI International Medical during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIMI International Medical by 521.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BIMI International Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

BIMI International Medical Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of BIMI International Medical stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.90. 142,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BIMI International Medical has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.

