Big Banc Split Corp (BNK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 14th

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Big Banc Split Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TSE BNK traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$10.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956. Big Banc Split has a 12-month low of C$10.20 and a 12-month high of C$15.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.