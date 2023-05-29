Betterment LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Betterment LLC lowered its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 273,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SYLD stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 62,984 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $695.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.50.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

