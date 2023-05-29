Betterment LLC Sells 122,623 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Betterment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,010,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,623 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $132,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.92. 255,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,096. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

