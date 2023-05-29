Betterment LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,302 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 13.82% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $40,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $733,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

BGRN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,208. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

