Betterment LLC Purchases 3,092,198 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092,198 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $758,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,246,000 after purchasing an additional 664,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,732,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,238,000 after purchasing an additional 112,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,997,000 after purchasing an additional 331,892 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.34. 5,989,649 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

