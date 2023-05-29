Betterment LLC Has $5.92 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $26.99. 608,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,082. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $27.86.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

