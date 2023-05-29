Betterment LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.74. 157,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,209. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

