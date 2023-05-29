Betterment LLC Has $28.50 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Betterment LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,099 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 6.44% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $28,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 38,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9,418.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.44. 15,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,525. The company has a market cap of $430.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

