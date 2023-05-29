Betterment LLC Has $10.54 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Betterment LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned 0.37% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,577. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $30.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.