Betterment LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Betterment LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,241,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,364 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned 1.61% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $324,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 563,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,041. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

