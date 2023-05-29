Betterment LLC Buys 749 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VOT traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $191.77. 116,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $209.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

