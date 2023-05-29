Betterment LLC Buys 31,837 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,837 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $185.82. 444,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,422. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

