Betterment LLC Buys 31,274 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Betterment LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,788. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

