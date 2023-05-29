Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Truist Financial

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,341.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $161,121,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,639,000 after buying an additional 1,347,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

