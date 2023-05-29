Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0413

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $219.91 million and $4.18 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,888.09 or 0.06842947 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00052156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00038856 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,727,738 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,127,738 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

