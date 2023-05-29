Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Up 26.8% in May

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BELFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 190,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,246. The firm has a market cap of $630.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $49.78.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 27.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $222,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,737 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

