BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Down 33.0% in May

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the April 30th total of 313,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BCBP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,506. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $185.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 5,117 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $58,231.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 570,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,489,012.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Lyga purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,350.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $58,231.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 570,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,489,012.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,952 shares of company stock valued at $360,870. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 477.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

