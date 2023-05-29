Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $334.52 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $334.52 million and $12.25 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,138,514 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

