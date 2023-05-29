Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 96,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $83.99. 18,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Stories

