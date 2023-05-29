Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE MPV opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

