Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Barings Participation Investors Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE MPV opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.65.
About Barings Participation Investors
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
