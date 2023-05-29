Barings LLC Buys 165,340 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,790,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 25.3% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $735,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.47 on Monday, reaching $421.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,531,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $314.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

