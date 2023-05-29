Barclays Upgrades Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.10 price target for the company.

NASDAQ BZ opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 237.83 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. Kanzhun has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kanzhun by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kanzhun by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Kanzhun by 16.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kanzhun by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 420,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

