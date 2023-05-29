Barclays Trims Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price to C$63.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, February 27th. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$72.60.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$66.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$63.19 and a 12-month high of C$86.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.19). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6121281 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

