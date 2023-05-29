Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 636,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banner Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ:BANR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.79. 86,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. Banner has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

