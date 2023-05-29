Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$66.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.60.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance
Shares of BNS stock opened at C$66.80 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$63.19 and a one year high of C$86.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.
Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.