Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$143.00 at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CSFB lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$137.06.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at C$114.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$119.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$125.68. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$111.88 and a one year high of C$138.85.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.