Bank of America Lowers Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Annexon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon Stock Up 35.7 %

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.48. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Annexon by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

About Annexon

(Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.