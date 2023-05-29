Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average is $128.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Baidu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.