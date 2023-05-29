AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Up 18.6% in May

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 328,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,186. AXT has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.07.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AXT by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in AXT by 13.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of AXT by 20.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.49.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

