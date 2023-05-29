AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Up 18.6% in May

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 328,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,186. AXT has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.07.
In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AXTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.49.
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
