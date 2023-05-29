Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.95.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also

