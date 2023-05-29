Aviva (LON:AV) Given New GBX 535 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 545 ($6.78) to GBX 535 ($6.65) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AV. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.72) to GBX 546 ($6.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 545 ($6.78) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.47) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 526 ($6.54).

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Price Performance

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 401.30 ($4.99) on Thursday. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 473.70 ($5.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,056.05, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 414.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 434.48.

Aviva Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Aviva

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of GBX 20.70 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,157.89%.

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £5,455.38 ($6,785.30). In other news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 322,369 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.17), for a total transaction of £1,341,055.04 ($1,667,978.91). Also, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,302 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,785.30). Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aviva

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.