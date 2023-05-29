Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Update

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 418,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 122.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 16.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 710,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 31.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 602,451 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $20,908,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 57.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 434,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.06. 548,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,297. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

