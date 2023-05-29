Ashley McDonald Buys 100,000 Shares of Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8) Stock

Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8 – Get Rating) insider Ashley McDonald purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($66,666.67).
Lunnon Metals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Lunnon Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Lunnon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lunnon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.