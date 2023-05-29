Ashley McDonald Buys 100,000 Shares of Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8) Stock

Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8Get Rating) insider Ashley McDonald purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($66,666.67).

Lunnon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lunnon Metals Company Profile

Lunnon Metals Limited focuses on the exploration and development of nickel and gold in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Kambalda Nickel project, which comprises 19 contiguous mining tenements and area covering 23 square kilometers located within the Kambalda Nickel District, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia.

