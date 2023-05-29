Ankr Market Capitalization Tops $263.78 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $263.78 million and approximately $46.39 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017595 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001093 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,670.51 or 1.00032095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002323 BTC.

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02651843 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $23,597,393.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

