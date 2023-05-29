Analyzing Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) & United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Volatility and Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Security Bancshares and Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Capital Bancorp has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.24%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. United Security Bancshares pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Bancorp pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 33.79% 17.51% 1.47% Capital Bancorp 22.14% 18.79% 1.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $51.10 million 2.17 $15.69 million $1.13 5.74 Capital Bancorp $180.02 million 1.34 $41.80 million $2.87 5.99

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats United Security Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. The Capital Bank Home Loans segment represents the company’s mortgage loan division. The OpenSky segment refers to the credit card division. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.