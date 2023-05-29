Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $220.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average of $177.37. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after purchasing an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,963,000 after buying an additional 67,674 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

