Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Update

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,820,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 27,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 6,571,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,227. Amcor has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,311,000 after buying an additional 1,466,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,845,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,227,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,691,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,538,000 after buying an additional 3,033,487 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.