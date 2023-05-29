Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,900 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 299,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

Shares of TKNO stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,897. Alpha Teknova has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $93.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the first quarter worth about $1,904,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

