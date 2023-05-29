Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.57.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.3 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 54.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $16,514,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 309.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 474,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 416,588 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.