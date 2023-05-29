Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 5,850,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,785.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,859.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 88,400 shares of company stock valued at $97,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Allbirds Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

BIRD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 857,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,685. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $179.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.55 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.