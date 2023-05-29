Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Boosted by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 5.8% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $38,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,943. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.64 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average of $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 106.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

