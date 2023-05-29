Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Tops $1.15

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $245.25 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00004087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 213,147,811 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

