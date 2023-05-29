Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGI. TD Securities downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.08.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

