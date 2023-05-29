Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Position Raised by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,641 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alamos Gold worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $81,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.38. 1,391,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.