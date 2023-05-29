Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Adyen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Adyen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $1,655.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,563.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,507.52. Adyen has a 1-year low of $1,153.00 and a 1-year high of $1,959.99.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); North America; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America.

