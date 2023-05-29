Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,052 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 583,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $196,350,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after buying an additional 58,180 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $23.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $415.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,833,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,785. The company has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

