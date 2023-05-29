ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the April 30th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 448.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDIUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on ADENTRA from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

ADENTRA Stock Performance

HDIUF remained flat at $21.07 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. ADENTRA has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

ADENTRA Cuts Dividend

ADENTRA Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

(Get Rating)

ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.